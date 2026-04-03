Alberta Premier Danielle Smith conspired with the far left extremist pedo-mafia at the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta (CPSA) to attack and punish over 9000 terminally ill cancer patients for exercising their "Right to Try" with Ivermectin, Mebendazole and Fenbendazole.



Some of these cancer patients are now dying as a direct result of Danielle Smith's horrific actions.



The co-conspirators include:



Alberta Premier Danielle Smith

CPSA CEO Colleen Forestier

CPSA CEO Scott McLeod (resigned)

CPSA Registrar Michael Caffaro (son of a Judge)

CPSA lawyer Mylene Tiessen

CPSA Council Chair Nicole Cardinal



CPSA CEO Scott McLeod is famous for restoring the medical licenses of two Alberta child rapists:

1. Fred Janke who sexually trafficked a 5 year old girl he was going to rape and create child pornography with, and was ultimately protected by Alberta Crown Prosecutors under Premier Jason Kenney



2. Ghassan Al-Naami, who is currently in prison for distributing videos of a 6 year old girl being raped by an adult.



RCMP Police have recently raided the Offices of Sam Mraiche, billionaire friend of Alberta Premier Danielle Smith who is embroiled in a $600 million healthcare private surgery facility scandal.



Danielle Smith's Chief of Staff Marshall Smith was selling access to Danielle Smith's Premier Office and lived in a $2 million mansion belonging to Sam Mraiche



This raises the possibility that Premier Danielle Smith herself could be arrested in 2026 and criminally investigated.

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