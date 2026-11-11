Tragically, Ciara died suddenly and unexpectedly, following a bit over one year battle with terminal Stage 4 Bowel Cancer.



*July 2025: Ciara shared the devastating news that she had been diagnosed with Cancer....later revealed it was Stage 4 Bowel Cancer that had spread to her liver, lungs, and bones.



*Married October 12, 2026: Just a few months prior to the wedding, she revealed that her tumors had actually increased in activity, and cancer cells had been detected in one of her ribs.

According to my research, Colorectal Cancer is the 4th most common Turbo Cancer after taking COVID-19 Vaccines.

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