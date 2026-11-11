Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Judy Prachnau's avatar
Judy Prachnau
1h

What a shame, such a young woman and her whole life ahead of her😢. Perpetrators should be punished to the max. Am sure they didn’t get the real vax, likely saline imo

Reply
Share
David Kukkee's avatar
David Kukkee
16m

I am further saddened today with this news about Ciara Mageean. Her killers are still pushing their pharmakeia... the Greek word in the Bible for "sorcery", found in the book of Revelation (KJV). My condolences ad prayers for her family and friends. Jesus saves... "Vaccines" kill and maim. How long, Lord?

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 William Makis · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.