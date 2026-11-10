Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

I totally agree! The WEF’ Satanic Cult Globalists members conspired collaboratively to kill 2 Billion humans worldwide under the guise of a vaccine 💉 which was loaded with cancer cells of bats 🦇 Graphene Oxide, Mercury, MRNA Gene 🧬 Therapy that alters DNA, destroys natural immunity and causes myocarditis, Sudden Death Syndrome, Blood Clots, Cancer & much more to kill innocent people!
They mandated it because they love her. They just love everybody. They love us so much. Don't you just feel so loved by these people? That's why they want you to take all of their shots—because they love you! No? Well, what else could it possibly be?
I totally agree! The WEF’ Satanic Cult Globalists members conspired collaboratively to kill 2 Billion humans worldwide under the guise of a vaccine 💉 which was loaded with cancer cells of bats 🦇 Graphene Oxide, Mercury, MRNA Gene 🧬 Therapy that alters DNA, destroys natural immunity and causes myocarditis, Sudden Death Syndrome, Blood Clots, Cancer & much more to kill innocent people!
They mandated it because they love her. They just love everybody. They love us so much. Don't you just feel so loved by these people? That's why they want you to take all of their shots—because they love you! No? Well, what else could it possibly be?