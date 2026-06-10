NATTOKINASE - Harvard Professor David Sinclair says he's been reversing plaque in his arteries with Nattokinase

David Sinclair says he’s been reversing plaque in his arteries with nattokinase.



On Peter Diamandis’ podcast (Moonshots), Sinclair shared that he’s been taking it for years and mentioned a Chinese study with 1,086 people that showed up to 95% plaque reduction in one year at sufficient doses (at least 12 fibrinolytic units daily). He also checks his own carotid arteries with ultrasound and says there’s no buildup.



Nattokinase is an enzyme from fermented soybeans that breaks down fibrin. Some human studies show it can help reduce arterial plaque and improve blood flow, but results vary. Larger, high-quality trials are still limited, so it’s considered promising but not definitive.



Cardiovascular disease is still the #1 killer. If there are accessible tools that support artery health beyond statins and lifestyle, it’s worth paying attention.



Have you heard about Nattokinase or tried anything similar for heart health?

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