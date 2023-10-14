mRNA Injury Series - HLH (Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis) after COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination - severe auto-immune reaction - New Oct.9, 2023 paper sheds light. Looks like sepsis but has 14% fatality!
June 7, 2023 - Wales - 17 year old Leah Rogers died after arriving home from a holiday in Majorca with friends
came back from holiday in Spain in May 2023
fell ill, was diagnosed with tonsillitis, was given antibiotics
didn’t improve, returned to hospital several times, was diagnosed with glandular fever (had a sore throat)
blood tests showed liver failure
was taken to ICU, became confused, was intubated and died on June 7, 2023, three weeks after she began feeling ill.
She was diagnosed with HLH (Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis) just before death
Oct.14, 2023 - Burnaby, BC - Ryan Watchorn was diagnosed with a 1 in 10 million lymphoma as well as HLH
Oct.5, 2023 - Largo, FL - Vanessa’s Medical Mystery - Vanessa Waker works at Veteran Health Admin. For 5 weeks she has had fevers, enlarged spleen, and liver problems. Diagnosed with HLH
Sep.6, 2023 - Quebec City, QC - Florence Champagne is a young woman just diagnosed with HLH and Lymphoma
Aug.23, 2023 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - 48 year old doctor Dr.Oliver Antequera is a clinical research medical director at Novartis, developed fever-like symptoms on June 23 and was diagnosed with AML Leukemia with HLH.
June 4, 2023 - Jacksonville, FL - 23 year old Braden Small was in his last semester at Florida State University pursuing B.Sc in IT. In February he started feeling ill, on March 19 he was diagnosed with HLH Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis and died 11 weeks later on June 4.
Nov.13, 2022 - MMA Fighter 38 year old Anthony Rumble Johnson died on Nov.13, 2022, after a battle with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and HLH.
Jan.28, 2022 (VAERS 2082404) - 33 year old man from Louisiana had 2nd dose of Pfizer mRNA, 3 days later developed fever, chills - after multiple hospital visits, diagnosed and died from refractory HLH complicated by cytopenias, polymicrobial infections & multi-organ failure.
LITERATURE REVIEW:
Oct.9, 2023 - Han-Qi Zhang et al - An analysis of reported cases of hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) after COVID-19 vaccination
17 cases of HLH after COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine reviewed (14 Pfizer, 3 Moderna)
outcome: 1 Pfizer died, 1 Moderna died
mean age 48 years, affects men and women equally
most typical clinical presentation was high fever, myalgia, and fatigue.
Some patients presented hypotension and loss of weight and appetite
mean time from mRNA vaccination to symptoms is 16 days.
“HLH, also called hemophagocytic syndrome (HPS), is an acute and severe hyperinflammatory disease characterized by cytokine increase, progressive cytopenia, and hyperferritinemia.”
“The pathophysiological mechanisms of HLH tend to vary, but one common pathogenesis is cytokine storm (similar to COVID-19 cytokine storms)
“The occurrence of HLH is highly related to the excessive and disordered immune response after COVID-19 vaccination.
In the pathogenesis of HLH, the cytokine storm plays a key role in the entire process, especially IL-1β and IL-2 R.
Anakinra, an IL-1 receptor antagonist, has been used in treating COVID-19 vaccine-induced HLH and has been shown to save lives
Mar.23, 2023 - Iwamura et al - Hypocomplementemic urticarial vasculitis case with hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis following SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccination
61M Japanese man developed fever, polyarthralgia and rash 2 weeks after 1st dose of Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccine
he was diagnosed with HUVS and HLH
Oct.28, 2022 - Shimada et al - A case of hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis after BNT162b2 COVID-19 (Comirnaty®) vaccination
85F Japanese woman developed malaise, vomiting and high fever on 12th day after receiving 2nd dose of Pfizer vaccine.
Tests: Neutropenia, hyperferritinemia, bone marrow exam showed HLH
Treatment: GSCF and methylprednisolone
Sep.2022 - Awan et al - COVID-19 vaccination–related hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis presenting as acute liver failure
We describe a patient who developed acute liver failure secondary to HLH after receiving a second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Mar.2022 - Vernon Wu et al - Haemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis following COVID-19 mRNA vaccination
60M developed altered mental status and slurred speech 6 days after 1st dose of Pfizer mRNA. Diagnosed with HLH.
32F developed high fevers 4 weeks after 2nd dose of Moderna, anemia, hyperferritinemia and elevated LFTs. Diagnosed with HLH.
Reviewed 50 cases reported to VAERS:
34 Pfizer, 14 Moderna, 2 J&J
7/50 died = 14% fatality rate
Feb. 2022 - Marie-Lisa Hieber et al - Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination
24F white female in Germany had 1st Pfizer mRNA jab
for next 10 days she had fever and fatibue
day 13: fever, chills
day 16: emergency department, painful neck and supraclavicular lymph nodes
diagnosed with HLH
Treated with: IVIG, dexamethasone 40mg/kd, only resolved with Anakinra
My Take…
HLH Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis is an extremely serious auto-immune reaction to Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines.
Key facts:
Potentially lethal (14% of cases are fatal)
affects men and women equally, mean age 48
Clinically presents like sepsis and doctors may treat it as such with antibiotics
Patients present with fever, chills, malaise, ~10-15 days after mRNA vaccination
they’ll have pancytopenia (low blood counts)
they’ll have an enlarged spleen (splenomegaly)
they’ll have cytokine storm
and then proceed to acute liver failure, hyperferritinemia
bone marrow biopsy will show hemophagocytosis
some cases are associated with leukemia or lymphoma diagnoses as well
Anakinra, an IL-1 receptor antagonist, has been used in treating COVID-19 vaccine-induced HLH and has saved lives
As of September 11 & 12, 2023, FDA and Health Canada are recommending another round of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine booster shots and this time they are targeting young people and children as young as 6 months old.
HLH is a potentially fatal auto-immune reaction to Pfizer & Moderna mRNA vaccines, that must be disclosed and discussed by a doctor during informed consent.
Dedicated to 33 year old Brandon Pollet of Louisiana:
Born in 1969 in Denmark I grew up with an awareness about WWII. How an old deaf man had been shot in our little village by the Germans, because he couldn't hear them yelling 'HALT!', and the sweet story of my mother's little brother who 'fought the Germans' with his little bucket and shovel. He was maybe two years old. Fortunately, they had only laughed at him...
Over the years I often wondered what 'happened' to such immense evil after the war ended. It couldn't just disappear, could it?!
Obviously it didn't... And it's not until now that I more fully feel and understand it. I feel it like an awakening. An activation. One that will also gradually happen all over the world, but taking so long cause it's so brutal and deeply rooted and mind controlled.
But... It's time.
One of my high school friends died from HLH a few months ago. Of course, none of my blue state family would acknowledge that the Covid jabs had anything to do with her death.