COVID Intel - by William Makis (McGill Medicine)

Kirsten Thiel P
Oct 14, 2023

Born in 1969 in Denmark I grew up with an awareness about WWII. How an old deaf man had been shot in our little village by the Germans, because he couldn't hear them yelling 'HALT!', and the sweet story of my mother's little brother who 'fought the Germans' with his little bucket and shovel. He was maybe two years old. Fortunately, they had only laughed at him...

Over the years I often wondered what 'happened' to such immense evil after the war ended. It couldn't just disappear, could it?!

Obviously it didn't... And it's not until now that I more fully feel and understand it. I feel it like an awakening. An activation. One that will also gradually happen all over the world, but taking so long cause it's so brutal and deeply rooted and mind controlled.

But... It's time.

Baga
Oct 14, 2023

One of my high school friends died from HLH a few months ago. Of course, none of my blue state family would acknowledge that the Covid jabs had anything to do with her death.

