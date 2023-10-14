June 7, 2023 - Wales - 17 year old Leah Rogers died after arriving home from a holiday in Majorca with friends

came back from holiday in Spain in May 2023

fell ill, was diagnosed with tonsillitis, was given antibiotics

didn’t improve, returned to hospital several times, was diagnosed with glandular fever (had a sore throat)

blood tests showed liver failure

was taken to ICU, became confused, was intubated and died on June 7, 2023, three weeks after she began feeling ill.

She was diagnosed with HLH (Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis) just before death

Oct.14, 2023 - Burnaby, BC - Ryan Watchorn was diagnosed with a 1 in 10 million lymphoma as well as HLH

Oct.5, 2023 - Largo, FL - Vanessa’s Medical Mystery - Vanessa Waker works at Veteran Health Admin. For 5 weeks she has had fevers, enlarged spleen, and liver problems. Diagnosed with HLH

Sep.6, 2023 - Quebec City, QC - Florence Champagne is a young woman just diagnosed with HLH and Lymphoma

Aug.23, 2023 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - 48 year old doctor Dr.Oliver Antequera is a clinical research medical director at Novartis, developed fever-like symptoms on June 23 and was diagnosed with AML Leukemia with HLH.

June 4, 2023 - Jacksonville, FL - 23 year old Braden Small was in his last semester at Florida State University pursuing B.Sc in IT. In February he started feeling ill, on March 19 he was diagnosed with HLH Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis and died 11 weeks later on June 4.

Nov.13, 2022 - MMA Fighter 38 year old Anthony Rumble Johnson died on Nov.13, 2022, after a battle with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and HLH.

Jan.28, 2022 ( VAERS 2082404 ) - 33 year old man from Louisiana had 2nd dose of Pfizer mRNA, 3 days later developed fever, chills - after multiple hospital visits, diagnosed and died from refractory HLH complicated by cytopenias, polymicrobial infections & multi-organ failure.

LITERATURE REVIEW:

Oct.9, 2023 - Han-Qi Zhang et al - An analysis of reported cases of hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) after COVID-19 vaccination

17 cases of HLH after COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine reviewed (14 Pfizer, 3 Moderna)

outcome: 1 Pfizer died, 1 Moderna died

mean age 48 years , affects men and women equally

most typical clinical presentation was high fever, myalgia, and fatigue.

Some patients presented hypotension and loss of weight and appetite

mean time from mRNA vaccination to symptoms is 16 days.

“HLH, also called hemophagocytic syndrome (HPS), is an acute and severe hyperinflammatory disease characterized by cytokine increase, progressive cytopenia, and hyperferritinemia .”

“The pathophysiological mechanisms of HLH tend to vary, but one common pathogenesis is cytokine storm (similar to COVID-19 cytokine storms)

“The occurrence of HLH is highly related to the excessive and disordered immune response after COVID-19 vaccination.

In the pathogenesis of HLH, the cytokine storm plays a key role in the entire process, especially IL-1β and IL-2 R.

Anakinra, an IL-1 receptor antagonist, has been used in treating COVID-19 vaccine-induced HLH and has been shown to save lives

Mar.23, 2023 - Iwamura et al - Hypocomplementemic urticarial vasculitis case with hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis following SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccination

61M Japanese man developed fever, polyarthralgia and rash 2 weeks after 1st dose of Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccine

he was diagnosed with HUVS and HLH

Oct.28, 2022 - Shimada et al - A case of hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis after BNT162b2 COVID-19 (Comirnaty®) vaccination

85F Japanese woman developed malaise, vomiting and high fever on 12th day after receiving 2nd dose of Pfizer vaccine.

Tests: Neutropenia, hyperferritinemia, bone marrow exam showed HLH

Treatment: GSCF and methylprednisolone

Sep.2022 - Awan et al - COVID-19 vaccination–related hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis presenting as acute liver failure

We describe a patient who developed acute liver failure secondary to HLH after receiving a second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Mar.2022 - Vernon Wu et al - Haemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis following COVID-19 mRNA vaccination

60M developed altered mental status and slurred speech 6 days after 1st dose of Pfizer mRNA. Diagnosed with HLH.

32F developed high fevers 4 weeks after 2nd dose of Moderna, anemia, hyperferritinemia and elevated LFTs. Diagnosed with HLH.

Reviewed 50 cases reported to VAERS: 34 Pfizer, 14 Moderna, 2 J&J 7/50 died = 14% fatality rate



Feb. 2022 - Marie-Lisa Hieber et al - Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination

24F white female in Germany had 1st Pfizer mRNA jab

for next 10 days she had fever and fatibue

day 13: fever, chills

day 16: emergency department, painful neck and supraclavicular lymph nodes

diagnosed with HLH

Treated with: IVIG, dexamethasone 40mg/kd, only resolved with Anakinra

My Take…

HLH Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis is an extremely serious auto-immune reaction to Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines.

Key facts:

Potentially lethal (14% of cases are fatal)

affects men and women equally, mean age 48

Clinically presents like sepsis and doctors may treat it as such with antibiotics

Patients present with fever, chills, malaise, ~10-15 days after mRNA vaccination

they’ll have pancytopenia (low blood counts)

they’ll have an enlarged spleen (splenomegaly)

they’ll have cytokine storm

and then proceed to acute liver failure, hyperferritinemia

bone marrow biopsy will show hemophagocytosis

some cases are associated with leukemia or lymphoma diagnoses as well

Anakinra, an IL-1 receptor antagonist, has been used in treating COVID-19 vaccine-induced HLH and has saved lives

As of September 11 & 12, 2023, FDA and Health Canada are recommending another round of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine booster shots and this time they are targeting young people and children as young as 6 months old.

HLH is a potentially fatal auto-immune reaction to Pfizer & Moderna mRNA vaccines, that must be disclosed and discussed by a doctor during informed consent.

Dedicated to 33 year old Brandon Pollet of Louisiana: