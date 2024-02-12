mRNA Injury Series - Cardiac arrest due to Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection - a tear in an artery: Case of 39 yo COVID-19 Vaccinated Alberta nurse I know, who had a cardiac arrest while driving!William MakisFeb 12, 2024∙ Paid1142812ShareJune 2022 - Edmonton, Alberta, Canada - 39 year old nurse Terry (COVID-19 mRNA Vaccinated) had a cardiac arrest while driving and drove herself to the hospital where she almost died. Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of William Makis.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.