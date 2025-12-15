Moderna's mRNA Cancer Vaccine - do you want it? It will be 27 injections!
Look at all those benefits of an mRNA Cancer vaccine!
6% increase in 12 month recurrence free survival!
4% increase in 12 month metastasis free survival!
Do I believe them about the benefits in longer term survival?
+17% at 18 months, +19% at 24 months?
I find it very doubtful, but I guess this is what they will try to sell.
100% of recipients will have adverse events, so that’s something to look forward to.
25% of recipients will have severe adverse events.
27 Injections
Look at that graphic, did you catch that?
CONCLUSION:
Do you want the new mRNA Cancer Vaccine?
That will be 27 injections.
You can’t even make this up.
100% of recipients will have adverse events. 25% will have SEVERE adverse events.
Sounds like a winner already.
Moderna scientists want normal healthy cells to make nonself proteins that are on cancer cells, unique for each person, so the immune system will attack the cancerous cells. That sounds good, and Trump will probably buy it. But people need to know that the normal healthy cells that are making nonself proteins will be attacked and destroyed by cytotoxic t-cells before the proteins even get made. This will result in loss of tissue, inflammation, clotting, hemorrhages, and myocarditis. So, they overload the injected person with hundreds of billions of LNPs that contain that mRNA to make damn sure the protein gets made and released to get the response they want. This is not a good idea. https://rumble.com/v5vxd3k-the-clear-and-present-danger-of-all-mrna-shots.html
And Trump will probably promote this!