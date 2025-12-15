Look at all those benefits of an mRNA Cancer vaccine!

6% increase in 12 month recurrence free survival!

4% increase in 12 month metastasis free survival!

Do I believe them about the benefits in longer term survival?

+17% at 18 months, +19% at 24 months?

I find it very doubtful, but I guess this is what they will try to sell.

100% of recipients will have adverse events, so that’s something to look forward to.

25% of recipients will have severe adverse events.

27 Injections

Look at that graphic, did you catch that?

CONCLUSION:

Do you want the new mRNA Cancer Vaccine?

That will be 27 injections.

You can’t even make this up.

100% of recipients will have adverse events. 25% will have SEVERE adverse events.

Sounds like a winner already.

Give a gift subscription

Share