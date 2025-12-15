COVID Intel - by William Makis (McGill Medicine)

Dr. Kevin Stillwagon
Moderna scientists want normal healthy cells to make nonself proteins that are on cancer cells, unique for each person, so the immune system will attack the cancerous cells. That sounds good, and Trump will probably buy it. But people need to know that the normal healthy cells that are making nonself proteins will be attacked and destroyed by cytotoxic t-cells before the proteins even get made. This will result in loss of tissue, inflammation, clotting, hemorrhages, and myocarditis. So, they overload the injected person with hundreds of billions of LNPs that contain that mRNA to make damn sure the protein gets made and released to get the response they want. This is not a good idea. https://rumble.com/v5vxd3k-the-clear-and-present-danger-of-all-mrna-shots.html

Kelleigh Nelson
And Trump will probably promote this!

