Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

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MIDTERMS - Please get out and vote today!!

William Makis's avatar
William Makis

MIDTERMS - Please get out and vote today!!

Cancer patients don’t have allies in Washington DC right now

Do you want an Ivermectin Cancer Clinic in Florida? Then get involved !

Let’s get @VicMellorForRI into Congress today!!

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