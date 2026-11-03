MIDTERMS - Please get out and vote today!!
Cancer patients don’t have allies in Washington DC right now
Do you want an Ivermectin Cancer Clinic in Florida? Then get involved !
Let’s get @VicMellorForRI into Congress today!!
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MIDTERMS - Please get out and vote today!!
MIDTERMS - Please get out and vote today!!
15 minutes with Makis Medicine
In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...
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