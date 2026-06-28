MEBENDAZOLE for 15 cents



People LOVED the Ivermectin for 10 cents post, so here were go again, but with Mebendazole

You know the “wormer” that Johns Hopkins patented for treatment of Brain Cancer quietly in 2021 then didn’t tell anyone

Again, about 5 seconds of searching on IndiaMART:



Sigma Medex is rated 4.6/5 on 477 reviews and ships to USA, UK, Australia, Romania and Korea



13 cents per Mebendazole 500mg

Or another one:



Gargi Pharma is rated 4.6/5 on 70 reviews and ships to USA, UK, Australia, Romania, Korea



14 cents per Mebendazole 500mg

There are hundreds of options, and IndiaMART is a platform like Amazon or Ebay.



Remember those expensive Ivermectin and Mebendazole kits?

Where do you think they get their medications from?

There are no Ivermectin or Mebendazole factories in the United States.

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