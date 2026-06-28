MEBENDAZOLE for 15 CENTS
MEBENDAZOLE for 15 cents
People LOVED the Ivermectin for 10 cents post, so here were go again, but with Mebendazole
You know the “wormer” that Johns Hopkins patented for treatment of Brain Cancer quietly in 2021 then didn’t tell anyone
Again, about 5 seconds of searching on IndiaMART:
Sigma Medex is rated 4.6/5 on 477 reviews and ships to USA, UK, Australia, Romania and Korea
13 cents per Mebendazole 500mg
Or another one:
Gargi Pharma is rated 4.6/5 on 70 reviews and ships to USA, UK, Australia, Romania, Korea
14 cents per Mebendazole 500mg
There are hundreds of options, and IndiaMART is a platform like Amazon or Ebay.
Remember those expensive Ivermectin and Mebendazole kits?
Where do you think they get their medications from?
There are no Ivermectin or Mebendazole factories in the United States.
If in Kanada we could get imports past CBSA, the service corporation subset of the corporate criminal cabal entity aka Communist Kanada, we could benefit from these prices. Instead we are extorted by thugs aka captured useful idiot politicians, led by Crime Minister Carnage.
God bless you Dr. Makis. With current economic chaos this is indeed great info. I have been buying from India for awhile with good success. Great to have several sources for these wonder drugs. Peace. When in Florida Doc?