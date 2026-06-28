Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

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blaine paddock's avatar
blaine paddock
10h

If in Kanada we could get imports past CBSA, the service corporation subset of the corporate criminal cabal entity aka Communist Kanada, we could benefit from these prices. Instead we are extorted by thugs aka captured useful idiot politicians, led by Crime Minister Carnage.

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william schneider's avatar
william schneider
9h

God bless you Dr. Makis. With current economic chaos this is indeed great info. I have been buying from India for awhile with good success. Great to have several sources for these wonder drugs. Peace. When in Florida Doc?

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