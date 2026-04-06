COVID Intel - by William Makis (McGill Medicine)

COVID Intel - by William Makis (McGill Medicine)

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Mariana's avatar
Mariana
13h

What a beautiful description of a beautiful soul. Your rewards will be waiting for you when you get to Heaven. Your sacrifices are not in vain. Thank you for living by your oath 💛🙏🏽

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Susan Congdon's avatar
Susan Congdon
12h

We feel the same about you and are praying for you and all the good Doctors in Canada. Without you honest Doctors sharing the truth about Covid I would have been one of the victims for sure of the evil jab. And Thankyou now for sharing this story as I am already a Lyme sufferer from the age of 4 when we lived in Connecticut USA for 1 year. Lucky me. Never knew what I was suffering from until way into my fifties but my parents took me to enough doctors who had no clue about Lyme. Thanks again keep proclaiming the truth. Keep up the good fight!🙏💜🙏

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