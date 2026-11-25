IVERMECTIN, FENBENDAZOLE, ARTEMISIA ANNUA (Wormwood) Testimonial - Canadian man with Stage 4 Lung Cancer (inoperable) refused chemo and reports after 6 months: No disease detectedWilliam MakisNov 25, 202695206ShareSubscribeGive a gift subscriptionShare95206Share
Can you give tell me what you took when and in what amounts, please? I’m Just across the pond from Ontario in NY(across from Prescott, more specifically) I have a close family friend just finding out he has lung cancer and 1000% will NOT do chemo or radiation, thankfully.
Congratulations on your bravery and success!