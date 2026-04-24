IVERMECTIN and MEBENDAZOLE - 87 year old CALIFORNIA mother feels great after 4 months!!
NEW FLORIDA CANCER CLINIC COMING SOON!!
Email: info@makisw.com
https://www.instagram.com/wmakismedicine/
Not on Facebook, Telegram, Signal, TikTok, WhatsApp, Messenger, No websites
NO WEBSITES (Any website with my photo is a fraud, and there are hundreds)
Please do not engage with any of the 100s of imposters
We recently conducted an audit, there are over 1750 FRAUD or IMPOSTER accounts using stolen photos!
Fabulous 🌹
Such an inspiring report. Thanks for sharing it.