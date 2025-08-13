COVID Intel - by William Makis (McGill Medicine)

COVID Intel - by William Makis (McGill Medicine)

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
82
77

INTERVIEW - ALEX JONES! Full Interview of August 12, 2025 with Dr.William Makis! Turbo Cancers and Ivermectin.

William Makis's avatar
William Makis
Aug 13, 2025
82
77
Share
Transcript

INTERVIEW - ALEX JONES! Full Interview of August 12, 2025 with Dr.William Makis! Turbo Cancers and Ivermectin.

RUMBLE LINK:

Give a gift subscription

Share

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 William Makis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture