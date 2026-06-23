Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

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Ruth's avatar
Ruth
3h

Class action lawsuits exist against HPV vaccine makers. The vaccine had one of the highest injury rates before CV19. RIP angel.

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Swlion's avatar
Swlion
3h

God only knows how many deaths caused by the Covid vaccine have been covered up.

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