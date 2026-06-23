Our precious 17-year-old daughter, Jessica “Jessie” Ericzon, was taken from us far too soon.



Jessie was a brilliant, healthy, driven high school athlete taking college courses. She had big dreams and a bright future.

When her doctor recommended the Gardasil vaccine for cervical cancer protection, we researched it, read the pamphlet, and chose to proceed with the 3-shot series.



- 1st shot: July 2007 – no issues.

- 2nd shot: September 2007 – afterward she developed severe headaches, pain in the lower left back of her head, extreme fatigue, and joint aches. We thought it was from sports training. The doctor called it stress and suggested Tylenol.

- 3rd shot: February 20, 2008.



The very next day she was supposed to be at college class by 10 a.m. Lisa and I came home from work together. The house was quiet, bathroom light on. Lisa knocked and opened the door… and found our beautiful girl gone. She had passed suddenly, just 40 hours after her final Gardasil shot.



The coroner said she died instantly. After 11 weeks, the final report came back: cause undetermined.



We knew in our hearts it was connected. At that time in 2008 there were already reports of deaths and injuries following the vaccine. We’ve since heard from so many other families worldwide with nearly identical stories.



This pain never ends. We share Jessie’s story so no other parent has to live this nightmare. Please research deeply and think carefully before making these decisions for your children.



We love you forever, sweet Jessie. You are missed every single day.



Lisa & Family

Jefferson County, NY

February 22, 2008 — the day our world changed.

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