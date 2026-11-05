Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

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remoteviewer57's avatar
remoteviewer57
5h

Danielle Smith Showing Her True WEF World Economic Forum Communist Fascist Ties!

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Nancy O’Neill's avatar
Nancy O’Neill
5hEdited

They play political 🎭 - it all a game. Create the problem & then provide a solution. These politicians are all criminals. They’re paid by the puppet elite, old family bloodlines there’s so much deep unseeded control. We can’t see it. When they wave and smile, they’re paid to be in there for four years and the ones that are real dirty they get to stay longer. It’s time people wake up worldwide to what government really is. It is just a face blocking you from who’s really calling the shots the evil predators out there totally removed from the suffering of humankind. Remember these politicians, they all pushed the Covid poison vaccines. This is simply more distraction! 🗣️👊⚖️🇨🇦🌎

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