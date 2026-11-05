How far Alberta has fallen - Danielle Smith is now punishing young hockey players, blocking them from playing in a world junior hockey championship for political reasons - Alberta is a rotting corpseWilliam MakisNov 05, 2026903214ShareAlberta has gone from playing for the Stanley Cup twice to blocking children from playing hockey, due to politics.How far you have fallen, Alberta.If you have children and you care about them at all, leave Alberta as soon as you can.God is going to punish this sinful province severely.One day this province is going to burn. Leftists have already burned down Jasper, they will burn the rest of it soon enough.Get out while you still can.SubscribeGive a gift subscriptionShare903214Share
Danielle Smith Showing Her True WEF World Economic Forum Communist Fascist Ties!
They play political 🎭 - it all a game. Create the problem & then provide a solution. These politicians are all criminals. They’re paid by the puppet elite, old family bloodlines there’s so much deep unseeded control. We can’t see it. When they wave and smile, they’re paid to be in there for four years and the ones that are real dirty they get to stay longer. It’s time people wake up worldwide to what government really is. It is just a face blocking you from who’s really calling the shots the evil predators out there totally removed from the suffering of humankind. Remember these politicians, they all pushed the Covid poison vaccines. This is simply more distraction! 🗣️👊⚖️🇨🇦🌎