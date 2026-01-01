** Happy New Year 2026!! **
- Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
- Alberta Health Services
- College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta
Post thousands of Cancer success stories!!
Publish more peer reviewed papers on Ivermectin, Mebendazole and Fenbendazole in Cancer
Contribute to helping thousands of COVID-19 Vaccine Injured get their lives back...
Alright, time for me to get to work folks....
Discussion about this post
No posts
Thank you Dr William for your dedication and love to those that so dearly need someone on their side! May God’s hand of blessing be on you and your work! Don’t give up! Don’t be discouraged! God has said He is with you and will uphold you with His righteous right hand! Just know and be at peace that there are so many of us praying for you, your family, and your safety! Take care my friend!!
Happy New Year Dr Makis ✨️ 🎉
We are all very excited to walk
with you here on substack. Speaking words of encouragement
and support for your patients and
your joyful commitment.
May God bless and protect your family and all your efforts. 🙏✨️☕️