COVID Intel - by William Makis (McGill Medicine)

COVID Intel - by William Makis (McGill Medicine)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laurie Celms's avatar
Laurie Celms
4m

Thank you Dr William for your dedication and love to those that so dearly need someone on their side! May God’s hand of blessing be on you and your work! Don’t give up! Don’t be discouraged! God has said He is with you and will uphold you with His righteous right hand! Just know and be at peace that there are so many of us praying for you, your family, and your safety! Take care my friend!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Amy Thomas's avatar
Amy Thomas
just now

Happy New Year Dr Makis ✨️ 🎉

We are all very excited to walk

with you here on substack. Speaking words of encouragement

and support for your patients and

your joyful commitment.

May God bless and protect your family and all your efforts. 🙏✨️☕️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 William Makis · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture