Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) is a rare auto-immune disease that triggers the immune system of the body to attack its own nervous system, specifically the peripheral nerves responsible for sensation and motor control.

GBS causes the demyelination of Schwann cells, which causes damage to peripheral nerves and affects the way signals are sent. As a result, GBS can cause weakness, tingling, changes in sensations and paralysis in individuals affected.

The first symptoms reported are often a feeling of altered sensation in the feet and hands, and a feeling of weakness in lower legs. The feeling of weakness may also progress through the arms, legs, chest and face. In most cases, this weakness will progress to become paralysis of the muscles in these areas.

If significant weakness or paralysis occurs in the chest, individuals will experience respiratory issues. This may result in patients needing more care, mechanical ventilation and suctioning from their healthcare team.