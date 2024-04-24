2024 Mar, Talib et al - Targeting Cancer Hallmarks with Epigallocatechin Gallate (EGCG): Mechanistic Basis and Therapeutic Targets

Majority of green tea’s positive effects on human health can be attributed to the high polyphenol and flavonoid content.

Catechins, which are the primary flavonoids found in green tea, account for about 30–40% of the solid components of this plant (EGCG is one of them).

Epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG) = most abundant phenolic compound in green tea

EGCG has gained scientific interest due to its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, anti-fibrotic, and anti-cancer properties