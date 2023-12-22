Green Barley (Barley Grass) for Treatment of CANCER - a review of 6 published papers and a deep dive
Papers reviewed:
2022 Feb.25 (Yijuan Xu et al) - Chemical Characterization and In Vitro Anti-Cancer Activities of a Hot Water Soluble Polysaccharide from Hulless Barley Grass
2021 Sep 9 (Daotong Li et al) - Dietary Barley Leaf Mitigates Tumorigenesis in Experimental Colitis-Associated Colorectal Cancer
2020 Nov.11 (Lemieszek et al) - Enhancement of chemopreventive properties of young green barley and chlorella extracts used together against colon cancer cells
2020 Feb.28 (Panthi et al) - Bioactivity evaluations of leaf extract fractions from young barley grass and correlation with their phytochemical profiles
2019 (Boanta et al) - Barley (Hordeum Vulgare L.): Medicinal and Therapeutic Uses - Review
2017 May 3 (Sang Mi Woo et al) - Barley grass extract causes apoptosis of cancer cells by increasing intracellular reactive oxygen species production