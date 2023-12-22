2022 Feb.25 (Yijuan Xu et al) - Chemical Characterization and In Vitro Anti-Cancer Activities of a Hot Water Soluble Polysaccharide from Hulless Barley Grass

2021 Sep 9 (Daotong Li et al) - Dietary Barley Leaf Mitigates Tumorigenesis in Experimental Colitis-Associated Colorectal Cancer

2020 Nov.11 (Lemieszek et al) - Enhancement of chemopreventive properties of young green barley and chlorella extracts used together against colon cancer cells

2020 Feb.28 (Panthi et al) - Bioactivity evaluations of leaf extract fractions from young barley grass and correlation with their phytochemical profiles

2019 (Boanta et al) - Barley (Hordeum Vulgare L.): Medicinal and Therapeutic Uses - Review