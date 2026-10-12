These 2021 "COVID Deaths" charts are 100% fraudulent.



The unvaccinated died in large numbers in only one place: the HOSPITALS where they were murdered by hospital protocols. They didn't die of COVID.



Unvaccinated homeless didn't die in the streets;

Unvaccinated didn't die at home;

Millions of unvaccinated illegal immigrants didn't die ;



There was only one place dangerous for the unvaccinated in 2021 - Hospitals.



But the fraud goes MUCH deeper.



Hospital administrators had 2 main tasks:



1. Make the COVID-19 jabs look good at all costs

2. Make $50,000+ for each "COVID case"



This manifested in the following behaviors of hospital staff (this is well documented):



1. Unvaccinated were tested heavily, declared COVID positive and put on ventilators & remdesivir, many were murdered this way so the hospital could make back money.



2. Vaccinated were not tested at all, and their deaths were labeled "anything but COVID"



3. Many recently vaccinated were labeled "unvaccinated" and if they died from COVID jabs, th…