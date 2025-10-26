FRAUD ALERT - Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s government continues to make fake websites, fake Facebook accounts and fake emails to defraud cancer patients and steal their medical info

For the LOVE OF GOD stop sending money to these scammers on these fake sites!

I just heard from someone who sent $3000US and the scammers happily asked for $5000US more before the cancer patient suspected something.

I can’t believe this still happens. If you want to give your life savings to someone, I can give you the name of @ABDanielleSmith lawyer who is creating these - Mark Jackson of @FieldLaw - just transfer money DIRECTLY to his bank account!

He’s already made millions of dollars murdering cancer patients on behalf of Alberta Health Services and Danielle Smith’s UCP government, but he will certainly accept payments for a bigger yacht!

The two lawyers who are viciously attacking cancer patients and defrauding them on behalf of Danielle Smith’s UCP government:

Mark Jackson - Field Law (Edmonton)

Mylene Tiessen - Peacock, Linder, Halt, Mack (Calgary)

