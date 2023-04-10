SEIZURES in young people: COVID-19 mRNA vaccine spike protein in the brain causes inflammation that can lead to potentially fatal seizures
Littleton, CO - 17 year old Baseball player, Brady Hoos died from seizure on March 31, 2023
Dakota Ridge High School baseball player Brady Hoos died unexpectedly on March 31, 2023, after suffering a seizure (click here) (click here)
Pana, IL - 13 year old Samuel Hackler collapsed at track practice from seizure and died on March 31, 2023
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to COVID Intel - by William Makis (McGill Medicine) to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.