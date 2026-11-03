RHODE ISLAND Live Event - Day 2
Ivermectin Clinical Trials need an ally in Washington DC
You can ignore politics but when you do, you get people who interfere with what options Cancer patients have.
That's what's happening right now, that's why you don't have an Ivermectin Cancer Clinic up and running right now in Florida yet. Interference in Washington DC.
Help us get Vic Mellor into Congress today (Nov.3)
We need a friend in Washington DC who will fight for cancer patients and all freedom minded individuals!
Don't stay at home.
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Do you want an Ivermectin Cancer Clinic in Florida? Because right now, Washington DC doesn’t.
RHODE ISLAND Live Event - Day 2
15 minutes with Makis Medicine
In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...
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