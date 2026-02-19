UPDATE from COURT: Alberta College of Physicians thoroughly embarrassed themselves in Court today!!

1. They brought no documentation about Ivermectin safety (or their claims that it is unsafe)

2. They brought no evidence of any cancer patient harm or any risk to Cancer patients from the use of repurposed drugs

3. They brought no evidence that any violation of the Alberta Health Professions Act took place in regards to my Health / Cancer Coaching

4. They whined about the fact they were being exposed on social media for giving Alberta medical licenses to child sex predators (if you don’t like it, then stop doing it!)

I can’t believe Danielle Smith is on the wrong side on this, this was one of the most embarrassing spectacles the Court has ever seen!

What an absolute clown show....