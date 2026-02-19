COVID Intel - by William Makis (McGill Medicine)

COVID Intel - by William Makis (McGill Medicine)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brother's avatar
Brother
2h

Even in Canada, this will fall to its knees and the right outcome will prevail. Dr. Makis, thank you for your undisputed bravery for the world!

Reply
Share
Nancy O’Neill's avatar
Nancy O’Neill
2h

Off course- their lies and foolishness is catching up to them. Keep going the truth tellers are greatly appreciated in my books 📚 😊🙏⚖️

Reply
Share
1 reply
32 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 William Makis · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture