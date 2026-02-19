UPDATE from COURT: Alberta College of Physicians thoroughly embarrassed themselves in Court today!!
This attack on cancer patients is being carried out by three Radical Far Left Marxist Leaders at College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta (CPSA):
Discussion about this post
No posts
Even in Canada, this will fall to its knees and the right outcome will prevail. Dr. Makis, thank you for your undisputed bravery for the world!
Off course- their lies and foolishness is catching up to them. Keep going the truth tellers are greatly appreciated in my books 📚 😊🙏⚖️