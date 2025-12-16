CANCER CARE: SARDINE FAST, 72hr, 7 days, 100days - is it safe? Two videos by Dr.Annette Bosworth MD (Dr.Boz)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript1821CANCER CARE: SARDINE FAST, 72hr, 7 days, 100days - is it safe? Two videos by Dr.Annette Bosworth MD (Dr.Boz)William MakisDec 16, 20251821ShareTranscriptMy Take…This is a follow-up to my substack from a few days ago:Cancer Care: 7 Day Sardine Fasting - the story of Dr.Fred Hatfield and Stage 4 Prostate CancerJust more information and although these two videos don’t mention cancer.YOUTUBE CHANNELSubscribeGive a gift subscriptionShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacks15 minutes with Makis MedicineIn depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeWilliam MakisRecent EpisodesINTERVIEW - Man In America with William Makis (aired Nov.18, 2025)22 hrs ago • William MakisBREAKING NEWS: Scott Adams is now paralyzed and has been abandoned by Kaiser!Dec 14 • William MakisBREAKING NEWS: Today we are celebrating 500 Days of the world’s largest Cancer Group!Dec 9 • William MakisCANCER CARE: 7 day Sardine Fasting - the story of Dr. Fred Hatfield and Stage 4 Prostate CancerDec 8 • William MakisBREAKING NEWS: Scott Adams has reached out to President Donald Trump to save his lifeNov 2 • William MakisNEWS: Lawyer Shawn Buckley from Natural Health Product Protection Association (NHPPA) fights against Health Canada attack on Natural Health…Nov 1 • William MakisBREAKING NEWS: We have started a Research Project in FLORIDA that could END the mRNA Vaccine Platform forever - but we need your help!Oct 31 • William Makis