IVERMECTIN 500ml = 5000mg

For a horse that takes Ivermectin 50mg/day, this is 100 days worth for $193CDN = $135USD or $45USD a month

FENBENDAZOLE 250ml = 25000mg

For a horse that takes Fenbendazole 1000mg/day, this is 25 days worth for $69.95CDN = $49USD or $49USD a month

AMAZING!!

Canadian HORSES can now get 50mg Ivermectin a day for $45/month and 1000mg Fenbendazole a day for $49/month.

HORSES Only, Canadian Humans have no human rights in Canada.

Pleasantridge.ca

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