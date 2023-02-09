Turbo Cancer - Canadian doctors dying of...rapid cancers ?!
"Brief battles with cancer" post COVID-19 vaccination. Everywhere...
2022 was a record year for Canadian doctor deaths.
440 doctors died in 2019. 673 doctors died in 2022. That’s a 53% excess mortality in 2022.
Interestingly enough, Blackrock manager Ed Dowd who has sifted through US insurance data has reported similar excess mortality in the working US population:
“The employed in this country seem to be dying more so than the general US population, as well as being disabled…my thesis is it’s the vaccine due to mandates…” (1:00-1:25)
“…these numbers are not my numbers, its the Society of Actuaries, they did a survey that came out in August and 40% excess mortality for ages 25 through 64 across the board” at 6:46-8:00 (click here)
Aside from the sudden and unexpected cardiac deaths (mostly from subclinical myocarditis post COVID-19 vaccination) which were rampant in the summer and fall of 2022, I’m noticing a trend towards sudden onset rapid cancers in this highly COVID-19 vaccinated population of doctors (4x or 5x vaccinated in order to be “up-to-date”).
Here are a few very recent examples:
