BREAKING NEWS: X has suspended account of “Florida Oncologist Dr.Eloy Roman”, an imposter account based in Cameroon, Africa: @DrRoman71



This African scam account fooled thousands of people with its checkmark and fraudulently offered Ivermectin kits and “consultations” for up to $900.



This con artist in Africa used my name to try and lure people in, claiming he was working in Florida.



Thank you @Support for terminating this scam in reasonable time.



Frauds are getting more sophisticated, please be careful out there!!!



God bless.

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