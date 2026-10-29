Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

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M and A's avatar
M and A
4h

Disgusting human being!!!!’ Scamming anybody is horrible, but people fighting cancer takes the evil to a whole new level. Needs to be punished to the fullest extent of the law.

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Denise Dupuis's avatar
Denise Dupuis
4h

Thank you for getting rid of another imposter!! Woo hoo!

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