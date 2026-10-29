BREAKING NEWS: X has suspended account of “Florida Oncologist Dr.Eloy Roman”, an imposter account based in Cameroon, Africa: @DrRoman71
This African scam account fooled thousands of people with its checkmark and fraudulently offered Ivermectin kits and “consultations” for up to $900.
This con artist in Africa used my name to try and lure people in, claiming he was working in Florida.
Thank you @Support for terminating this scam in reasonable time.
Frauds are getting more sophisticated, please be careful out there!!!
God bless.
Disgusting human being!!!!’ Scamming anybody is horrible, but people fighting cancer takes the evil to a whole new level. Needs to be punished to the fullest extent of the law.
Thank you for getting rid of another imposter!! Woo hoo!