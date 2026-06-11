BREAKING NEWS: We were in Court of Appeal today!!

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's team continues to viciously attack Cancer patients, to deny them their "Right to Try" repurposed drugs like Ivermectin and Mebendazole.



Danielle Smith's lawyers argued that cancer patients should have NO OPTIONS and should be left to die once mainstream Oncology has nothing left to offer.



Effectively, Danielle Smith's lawyers insisted cancer patients who want non-mainstream options, should be killed.



Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is now directly responsible for dozens of cancer patient deaths, since her government made "Right to Try" illegal in Canada in March 2026.



We are documenting these ongoing cancer patient deaths, with all the details.



I believe Alberta Premier Danielle Smith could and should be arrested and put on trial for crimes against humanity - which includes targeting over 100 children with cancer.



Right now, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is protecting Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, which is why she is so eager to "work with him".



But the crimes don't go away, simply because you get temporary political protection from a London Banker.



Danielle Smith could be arrested as soon as she steps down as Premier of Alberta.



Our legal team will continue to document cancer deaths caused by this Alberta government



Latest Court Decision is expected in the coming days...

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