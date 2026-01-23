BREAKING NEWS: We now have over 8000 Cancer patients in our Ivermectin Cancer Group!!



Thank you all for your incredible support!



Thank you to everyone who has attacked us!

You helped us grow exponentially!

We started in July 2024 with 0 Cancer patients

We started 2025 with 935 Cancer patients



We were attacked in Feb.2025 with frozen bank accounts and in Aug.2025 with a Court fraud

We are now at 8172+ Cancer patients...

This is the largest, most cutting edge Cancer Group IN THE WORLD...by far!



Florida, we’re coming!



2026 will be historic for Cancer Care...

Share

Give a gift subscription