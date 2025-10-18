Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has been waging a relentless war against terminally ill cancer patients who are exercising their “Right to Try” Ivermectin, Mebendazole and Fenbendazole.

To this end, Alberta government lawyers have been creating dozens of fake websites and fake emails using my name and photos to defraud cancer patients and steal their medical information.

They have also supported criminals who have harassed me on social media, including one Daryl MacAskill who currently has a warrant out for his arrest by the RCMP Police.

Cancer patients would sometimes come to me completely distraught that their money and their medical information was stolen by these Alberta government thugs through these fake emails, websites and paypal accounts.

This is all being done by Premier Danielle Smith’s bureaucrats and their lawyers on behalf of Alberta Health Services in an attempt to criminalize Ivermectin and force cancer patients to take only the expensive cancer drugs that are approved by Big Pharma and their paid puppets running Alberta Health Services.

It is truly sick and depraved but no one is going to wage a successful war on cancer patients on my watch.

