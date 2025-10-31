COVID Intel - by William Makis (McGill Medicine)

BREAKING NEWS: We have started a Research Project in FLORIDA that could END the mRNA Vaccine Platform forever - but we need your help!

William Makis
Oct 31, 2025
WE have a “GOLDMINE” of FLORIDA DATA:

For the first time, long-term IMMUNE SYSTEM FUNCTION can be directly compared across four key exposure groups within high-quality electronic medical record datasets from thousands of real patients — capturing every possible combination of vaccination and infection status:

  1. VACCINATED and COVID INFECTED

  2. VACCINATED and COVID UNINFECTED

  3. UNVACCINATED and COVID INFECTED

  4. UNVACCINATED and COVID UNINFECTED (Control)

These DATA span YEARS before and after COVID-19, giving us the clearest picture yet of how the jabs and the virus have altered human immunity on a global scale.

The early signals are ALARMING.

What we are seeing points to a progressive, possibly irreversible immune collapse — a VACCINE-ACQUIRED IMMUNODEFICIENCY SYNDROME (VAIDS) — accompanied by surges in:

  1. Autoimmune Conditions of every kind

  2. Chronic Infections

  3. Viral reactivations

  4. CANCERS (Turbo Cancer)

  5. Cardiometabolic Disease

We can MEASURE the Damage:

  • lymphocyte counts

  • antibody profiles

  • T-Cell exhaustion markers

  • Verified Clinical Outcomes

The implications are staggering. And that’s why we need your help.

The Villa Health Research Fund

Help us FUND this critical, independent research effort into the long-term effects of COVID-19 genetic injections and infections.

Every member of our research team — including Dr. Marivic Villa, Dr. Mark Trozzi, Dr. Byram Bridle, Dr. William Makis, Dr. David Speicher, Dr. Andrew Zywiec, and Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher — is donating their time and expertise.

You can DONATE here:

https://drtrozzi.org/villa-health-research-fundraiser/

From Discovery to Recovery

Our mission is clear:

  • Identify the severity and extent of long-term immune damage from COVID-19 mRNA injections and infections.

  • Determine why some individuals develop VAIDS, autoimmune illness, or CANCER.

  • Develop RECOVERY STRATEGIES that restore immune resilience and guide effective treatment.

Through this work, we can pave the path toward real healing — guided by science, not censorship.

Our data are ready. Our team is ready.

With your help, we will begin the full immune system analysis immediately — examining how vaccination, infection, and time since exposure shape long-term immune function.

This work has the potential to end the mRNA injection era once and for all — by exposing, with irrefutable evidence, the profound and lasting damage these genetic injections have caused.

Together, we can expose what’s been done — and begin to heal what’s been broken:

https://drtrozzi.org/villa-health-research-fundraiser/

FLORIDA is leading the way. Once again.

Thank you and God Bless you!

