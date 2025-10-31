BREAKING NEWS: We have started a Research Project in FLORIDA that could END the mRNA Vaccine Platform forever - but we need your help!

WE have a “GOLDMINE” of FLORIDA DATA:

For the first time, long-term IMMUNE SYSTEM FUNCTION can be directly compared across four key exposure groups within high-quality electronic medical record datasets from thousands of real patients — capturing every possible combination of vaccination and infection status:

VACCINATED and COVID INFECTED VACCINATED and COVID UNINFECTED UNVACCINATED and COVID INFECTED UNVACCINATED and COVID UNINFECTED (Control)

These DATA span YEARS before and after COVID-19, giving us the clearest picture yet of how the jabs and the virus have altered human immunity on a global scale.

The early signals are ALARMING.

What we are seeing points to a progressive, possibly irreversible immune collapse — a VACCINE-ACQUIRED IMMUNODEFICIENCY SYNDROME (VAIDS) — accompanied by surges in:

Autoimmune Conditions of every kind Chronic Infections Viral reactivations CANCERS (Turbo Cancer) Cardiometabolic Disease

We can MEASURE the Damage:

lymphocyte counts

antibody profiles

T-Cell exhaustion markers

Verified Clinical Outcomes

The implications are staggering. And that’s why we need your help.

The Villa Health Research Fund

Help us FUND this critical, independent research effort into the long-term effects of COVID-19 genetic injections and infections.

Every member of our research team — including Dr. Marivic Villa, Dr. Mark Trozzi, Dr. Byram Bridle, Dr. William Makis, Dr. David Speicher, Dr. Andrew Zywiec, and Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher — is donating their time and expertise.

You can DONATE here:

From Discovery to Recovery

Our mission is clear:

Identify the severity and extent of long-term immune damage from COVID-19 mRNA injections and infections.

Determine why some individuals develop VAIDS, autoimmune illness, or CANCER.

Develop RECOVERY STRATEGIES that restore immune resilience and guide effective treatment.

Through this work, we can pave the path toward real healing — guided by science, not censorship.

Our data are ready. Our team is ready.

With your help, we will begin the full immune system analysis immediately — examining how vaccination, infection, and time since exposure shape long-term immune function.

This work has the potential to end the mRNA injection era once and for all — by exposing, with irrefutable evidence, the profound and lasting damage these genetic injections have caused.

Together, we can expose what’s been done — and begin to heal what’s been broken:

FLORIDA is leading the way. Once again.

Thank you and God Bless you!

