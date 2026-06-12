Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

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denis gelinas's avatar
denis gelinas
4h

GO DR.MAKIS GO !

KICK THEIR BUTTS !

MAY THE FORCE BE WITH YOU !

YOURS,

DENIS GELINAS

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Bonnie Lewis's avatar
Bonnie Lewis
4h

Great news!

When will you be available for consultation/clinic open? Many people looking for help sourcing reliable Iver and fenben,meben. Thanks! Perhaps make a banner that will show with every post you make. Best regards!

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