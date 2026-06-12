BREAKING NEWS: We have resumed our $13.5 million lawsuit against Alberta Health Services and the organized crime mafia that runs AHS, which sabotaged our Cancer Program at Cross Cancer Institute and killed many cancer patients!



The biggest Cancer Care sabotage Court Trial in Canadian history will now take place in 2027!!



AHS collects $26 billion from Alberta taxpayers each year. Close to a billion is spent on lawsuits and corruption bribes.



The AHS Executive mafia is run by former AHS CEO Verna Yiu, current Vice President of University of Alberta, Francois Belanger (and recently Dr.Peter Jamieson) AHS Chief Medical Officer who departed his mafia role Yesterday.



We will be putting under OATH:



Verna Yiu - Vice President University of Alberta

(sabotaged Cancer Care of 2500 cancer patients, most of whom died, and breached my AHS contracts)



Francois Belanger - former AHS Chief Medical Officer (and mafia head of Calgary Health Region for two decades) - threatened and extorted my family and organized an attack on my medical license, also tried to bribe me for $400,000 in 2017 in exchange for an NDA and my silence



Dean Ruether - Current Head of AHS CancerCare, AHS’ most profitable division from the $26 billion annual budget, who illegally signed the non-renewal of my AHS contract, thereby breaching my AHS contract.



Brent Schaitel - former Oncology nurse (one of two Oncology nurses, including nurse Sarah Rayner) who conspired with AHS Executives to sabotage Cancer Care for 2500 Cancer patients, many of whom died as a result (now an Independent Real Estate Agent in Edmonton)



These individuals not only breached my medical contracts with AHS but attempted to murder approximately 2500 Cancer patients under my care in Edmonton, Alberta.

Most of these cancer patients are now DEAD.



AHS has wasted over $10 million in legal fees protecting these corrupt Executives and bureaucrats, bribed dozens of lawyers, and about a dozen judges in two different Courts.



They have threatened and extorted my family for years.



It is the biggest scandal in Alberta history.



This scandal also involves three Alberta Premiers:



Danielle Smith (who recently criminalized Ivermectin and “Right to Try”, joined this AHS mafia in 2023 in attacking my family and was directly involved in a $200,000 extortion plot and freezing of my financial accounts)



Jason Kenney (who implemented AHS Vaccine Mandates with Verna Yiu on 100,000 Alberta healthcare workers in 2021)



Rachel Notley (who initially authorized the sabotage of Cancer Care at Cross Cancer Institute in Edmonton in 2016 when she came after my Cancer Therapy Program)



This scandal also involves the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta who conspired with AHS to murder 2500 cancer patients:



1. Dr. Colleen Forestier (CPSA CEO as of 2025)



2. Dr.Scott McLeod (CPSA CEO 2017-2024)

(famous for restoring the medical licenses of two child rapists - he coordinated the sabotage of my medical license as part of extortion for me to give up this lawsuit)



3. Dr.Nicole Cardinal (CPSA Council Chair 2025)



4. Mylene Tiessen (CPSA legal Counsel as of 2019)



I will keep you updated on the biggest Cancer Care scandal in Canadian history!



WE ARE FINALLY GOING TO TRIAL!

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