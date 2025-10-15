BREAKING NEWS: We have reported the fake websites created by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s govt lawyers, for fraudulent activity

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s bureaucrats and lawyers have been creating fake websites and fake emails using my name for over a year now to defraud cancer patients, steal their medical information and steal their funds.

It is my understanding that Premier Smith’s team of corrupt bureaucrats and lawyers is collecting data on cancer patients who are using Ivermectin, stealing their medical information and stealing their funds to discourage them from seeking treatments that are outside the Pharma and WEF-run Alberta Health Services.

This is part of Premier @ABDanielleSmith‘s ongoing WAR on terminally ill Cancer patients and WAR on Ivermectin use in Cancer.

I will continue to call out this disgusting activity.

Premier Danielle Smith’s lawyer who is in charge of defrauding, abusing and harassing cancer patients is Mark Jackson of Field Law LLP who claims he is representing Alberta Health Services which is run by Smith’s right hand man Andre Tremblay (who is also Smith’s Deputy Alberta Minister of Health).

We need criminal investigations and we need them now, @RCMPAlberta.

These are criminal acts against vulnerable cancer patients.

