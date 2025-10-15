COVID Intel - by William Makis (McGill Medicine)

COVID Intel - by William Makis (McGill Medicine)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diana Mara Henry's avatar
Diana Mara Henry
2h

Spelling Dr. Makis' name without capital letters, even, guess they were in too much of a hurry to get the scam going...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Ann's avatar
Ann
2h

Canada a 3rd world dictatorship of demons.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 William Makis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture