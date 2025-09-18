We have just confirmed that Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's Minister of Health is directly involved in vicious attacks on terminally ill Cancer patients who are using Ivermectin!

We have just confirmed from a cancer patient that Premier Danielle Smith's Minister of Health is directly attacking Stage 4 cancer patients and lying to the public as well as defaming me in the process.

Fortunately, this time we have it in writing.

This is the 2nd UCP Government Ministry we have caught attacking cancer patients and lying to the public about it.

A few weeks ago we caught Premier Smith's Office doing it over the phone. She received a Cease and Desist letter from my Legal Counsel and was advised to ensure it never happens again and give us in writing these assurances.

This time, we have it in writing.

I have informed my legal counsel @ValourLegal and we will be pursuing LEGAL ACTION against MLA Chantelle de Jonge, MLA for Chestermere Strathmore

Shame on @ABDanielleSmith for attacking terminally ill Cancer patients just because they are exercising their "right to try" Ivermectin and Fenbendazole.

This is the most shocking behavior of any politician in Canada in decades!

I have seen Liberal corruption under Justin Trudeau.

But I have never seen anything this horrific, in Canada, in my lifetime.

