BREAKING NEWS: We have just been threatened about our “ Fenbendazole as an Anticancer Agent “ paper!

We are currently being threatened with “retraction” on the basis of false allegations that were made to the Editor that I am providing “clinical services to cancer patients“ with Fenbendazole and that this is a “conflict of interest”.

This is a fraudulent allegation and is the same type of fraudulent allegation that was made in a rigged August 15 Court Hearing by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s lawyers where they were caught trying to rig a Court Decision which is illegal under Alberta Rules of Court.

While we are appealing to Alberta’s Supreme Court, the Head of the Alberta College of Physicians (our Medical Board), Scott McLeod, RESIGNED after attacking me, after making the same fraudulent allegations as those made against our Paper, and after trying to commit Court Fraud by bringing a pre-written Court Decision and trying to force the Judge to sign it.

I have brought my legal Counsel Catherine Christensen @ValourLegal into these threats and we are in discussion with the Editors of this paper right now.

I am trying to track down the source of these attacks so we can launch a full scale set of Legal Actions to defend our Paper.

Our Legal fund is http://givesendgo.com/MakisMD

Stay tuned as this new scandal develops...

BIG PHARMA is waging an all out WAR on Terminally Ill Cancer patients and they don’t want anyone to have a “Right to Try” repurposed drugs.

It’s SICK.

