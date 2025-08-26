BREAKING NEWS: We have evidence that Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's Office is engaging in defamation when addressing the public.
BREAKING NEWS: We have evidence that Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's Office is engaging in defamation when addressing the public.
It confirms Premier Smith's Office is actively involved in attacks by College of Physicians on terminally ill Cancer patients & Ivermectin!
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to COVID Intel - by William Makis (McGill Medicine) to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.