Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Phil Palij's avatar
Phil Palij
8h

Thanks to all the good people, doctors and scientists who have put their names and careers on the line to bring a good, cheap, effective drug into the light to give hope and relief to cancer patients all over the world. That means you Dr Makis :-)!

Its been a long time coming to this point but there is a long way to go.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Cynthia Fisher's avatar
Cynthia Fisher
8h

These shills are so beholden to the golden calf of Pharma, they can’t even fathom investigating reports of desperate people finding healing from something from which they can’t profit. Tells you all you need to know; mainstream medicine is captured! It cannot be trusted to uphold the Hippocratic Oath.

Reply
Share
65 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 William Makis · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture