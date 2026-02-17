COVID Intel - by William Makis (McGill Medicine)

COVID Intel - by William Makis (McGill Medicine)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alex Ovalles's avatar
Alex Ovalles
1h

Everything is under control you will have a resounding success in the name of God🙌🏻🙏

Reply
Share
Tracey Holekamp's avatar
Tracey Holekamp
1h

GO GET EM!!! 🤞

Reply
Share
41 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 William Makis · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture