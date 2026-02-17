BREAKING NEWS: We are going to Edmonton COURT Tomorrow at 2pm!

Makis vs Alberta Pedophile Premier Danielle Smith.





Come early at 130pm to get through security!



Premier Danielle Smith has been sabotaging my Alberta Medical License for 3 years and tried to sabotage my Florida Medical License, which was approved by the Florida Board of Medicine on Feb.6, 2026.



But if you want to see children being sexually assaulted by an Alberta Nigerian doctor who groomed a young girl by telling her “age is just a number” and is banned from Texas and Saskatchewan, go support Dr.Imafidon Thomas Izekor at his clinic in North Edmonton instead (only a few blocks away!)





Premier Danielle Smith has turned Alberta into a HAVEN and HEAVEN for Pedophiles and child rapists! Let’s not forget the important child pornographers like Dr.Ghassan Al-Naami who distributed videos of a 6 year old girl being raped in Alberta, was allowed by Danielle Smith to practice medicine in 2023 and 2024 but is now in prison (for a few days, until they let him out for “good behavior”)



Because I’m not a Pedophile or child rapist, Premier Danielle Smith seeks to maximally punish and destroy me and get the Court to declare that:



1. Ivermectin is the most dangerous medication in the world and no one in Alberta is allowed access to it. If you access it, you deserve punishment



2. 8500+ Cancer patients were helped with Ivermectin but what if there was one patient in the future who “might” suffer harm? That fictitious patient must be protected at all costs.



3. Cancer patients have no rights, no bodily autonomy and cannot exercise their “Right to Try” - if they do, they deserve punishment (and death).



4. Any doctor who genuinely tries to help CANCER patients in Alberta must lose his or her license and have his or her life destroyed and family threatened.



5. The Hippocratic Oath in Alberta is dead and anyone who dares to uphold it deserves punishment or worse



6. Alberta Health Services actually runs the province and anyone who stands up to them deserves prison or worse



7. Only Pedophiles and child rapists are allowed fast tracking for a new Alberta Medical License by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta leaders who answer to Premier Danielle Smith.



I may be paraphrasing but you will see something of this nature in Court tomorrow!!

I guarantee you are going to be shocked at what Danielle Smith’s lawyers are bringing to Court!



Our Legal Fund GiveSendGo is:



http://GiveSendGo.com/MakisMD



Make sure Justice Mah feels the pressure of the public watching the Court’s every move!!



Thank you all for your support and God bless!

