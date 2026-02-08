COVID Intel - by William Makis (McGill Medicine)

COVID Intel - by William Makis (McGill Medicine)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Culver's avatar
James Culver
5h

I’m a retired physician, but still licensed in Michigan. I’m a strong proponent of treating cancer as a primary metabolic disorder affecting mitochondria and a strong proponent of using diet/fasting and repurposed drugs such as ivermectin, fenbendazole and mebendazole. I met you at the Venice, Florida meeting. You and I have communicated by email. Let me know if a letter of recommendation would be helpful.

Reply
Share
5 replies by William Makis and others
william schneider's avatar
william schneider
5h

I am ecstatic to hear you are actually moving to Florida. You will be in my prayers for sure for safe and peaceful move. I believe Florida will be a great fit for you with great governor and Trump as your neighbor-not to mention the mild weather, superb local surgeon general, etc

William Schneider DC

Reply
Share
12 replies
100 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 William Makis · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture