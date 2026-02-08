BREAKING NEWS: We are going to Court on Feb.18 to get my "Dr" and "MD" back from Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's team who fraudulently tried to take them away last summer.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s team spent 3 months sabotaging my Florida Medical License Application, but by the grace of God, they failed!
Believe me, they tried everything to stop me from getting a Florida Medical License (sabotaging document submissions, debanking, legal threats and even more Court fraud!)
We are now taking the fight back to them in Court and we will DEFEAT them with your help!
I am calling on my 860,000 followers across social media and all supporters to help me flood Alberta’s Court with emails and letters support!
If you support my Cancer work, please send a short email or letter of support to my Legal Counsel Catherine Christensen at:
paralegal@valourlegalactioncentre.org
My lawyer, Catherine Christensen is amazing! She crushed Danielle Smith’s team on Jan.14 in Court and helped my Florida Medical Licensing to proceed
We hope to defeat the Alberta government once and for all, hit them with 100s, maybe 1000s of letters of support - to make sure they never do this criminal abuse to another Physician ever again!
In the meantime, I will be preparing my move to FLORIDA, please give me a couple of months to make the transition, I promise I will be working day and night to get Cancer Clinics up and running as soon as possible!
God bless you all!
P.s. please have the emails of support in by Feb.11 so my lawyer can put them together and file them in Court!
I’m a retired physician, but still licensed in Michigan. I’m a strong proponent of treating cancer as a primary metabolic disorder affecting mitochondria and a strong proponent of using diet/fasting and repurposed drugs such as ivermectin, fenbendazole and mebendazole. I met you at the Venice, Florida meeting. You and I have communicated by email. Let me know if a letter of recommendation would be helpful.
I am ecstatic to hear you are actually moving to Florida. You will be in my prayers for sure for safe and peaceful move. I believe Florida will be a great fit for you with great governor and Trump as your neighbor-not to mention the mild weather, superb local surgeon general, etc
William Schneider DC