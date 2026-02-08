BREAKING NEWS: We are going to Court on Feb.18 to get my “Dr” and “MD” back from Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s team who fraudulently tried to take them away last summer.



Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s team spent 3 months sabotaging my Florida Medical License Application, but by the grace of God, they failed!



Believe me, they tried everything to stop me from getting a Florida Medical License (sabotaging document submissions, debanking, legal threats and even more Court fraud!)



We are now taking the fight back to them in Court and we will DEFEAT them with your help!



I am calling on my 860,000 followers across social media and all supporters to help me flood Alberta’s Court with emails and letters support!



If you support my Cancer work, please send a short email or letter of support to my Legal Counsel Catherine Christensen at:



paralegal@valourlegalactioncentre.org



My lawyer, Catherine Christensen is amazing! She crushed Danielle Smith’s team on Jan.14 in Court and helped my Florida Medical Licensing to proceed



We hope to defeat the Alberta government once and for all, hit them with 100s, maybe 1000s of letters of support - to make sure they never do this criminal abuse to another Physician ever again!



In the meantime, I will be preparing my move to FLORIDA, please give me a couple of months to make the transition, I promise I will be working day and night to get Cancer Clinics up and running as soon as possible!



God bless you all!

P.s. please have the emails of support in by Feb.11 so my lawyer can put them together and file them in Court!

