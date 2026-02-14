BREAKING NEWS: We are battling Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s cruel WAR on CANCER PATIENTS in Court on February 18!! Come watch!





Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s team committed FRAUD in Court in Aug.2025, when she tried to criminalize Ivermectin and “Right to Try” for Cancer patients, violating many Court Rules in the process



HELP US DEFEAT THIS ROTTEN ALBERTA GOVT!



I am including highlights from one of our Affidavits.



Please donate to our Legal Fund for my Lawyer Catherine Christensen:



The attack on 8500+ Cancer patients, over 100 children with Cancer (many terminally ill), my Alberta Medical License and my Florida Medical License is the greatest crime in Alberta history !



We need Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s govt to be held liable in Court for deliberately and unnecessarily hurting over 8500 Cancer patients!!



Let us put an end to abuses by corrupt Alberta politicians and Alberta Medical Board bureaucrats once and for all!



This case can set a precedent for ALL OF CANADA.



You can:



1. Come to Edmonton Courthouse afternoon of February 18 and fill the Courtroom so even a bribed Judge will think twice...



2. Donate to our Legal Fund GiveSendGo and support my incredible Legal Counsel Catherine Christensen



3. Write to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and express to her why she should stop attacking and hurting terminally ill cancer patients who are just trying to survive.



Thank you and God Bless you all!

