BREAKING NEWS: 🚨WARNING - Another African scammer account is impersonating a New York Oncologist - pushing Ivermectin cancer consults and Ivermectin kitsWilliam MakisOct 30, 20263259ShareBREAKING NEWS: WARNING - Another African scammer account is impersonating a New York Oncologistand is pushing fraudulent Ivermectin Cancer “consults” and Ivermectin kits pretending to be from the Wellness Company.Please report this FRAUDSubscribeGive a gift subscriptionShare3259Share
Great to see the scammers caught
She's on YouTube as well.