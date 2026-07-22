“Alberta Health Services (AHS) Hospital Servers contain and transport the largest amount of child pornography in the world”



This was the allegation revealed to me by a whistleblower mother in 2024 whose child was being sexually abused by an AHS Executive.



Allegedly, the Director of AHS IT @AHS_Media runs this child pornography network on Hospital Computer Servers and distributes petabytes of child pornography around the world.



My medical license was attacked by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta, which is world famous for giving medical licenses to child rapists who have sexually assaulted children as young as 5 years old. Some have been arrested by RCMP.



This pedophilia mafia of bureaucrats viciously attacked me and over 9000 Cancer patients for exercising their “Right to Try”, filing numerous fraudulent Court Applications to try and silence me during 2024-2026.



It is alleged Alberta Premier Danielle Smith knows about this child pornography network operating in the healthcare system in her province of Alberta and refuses to intervene, allowing them to operate freely.



Alberta’s healthcare leadership is fully tied into this pedophilia and child pornography network and they are protected by Alberta’s media who attacked me when I exposed parts of this publicly at a UCP Political event called “The Injection of Truth” in June 2024.



At that time Danielle Smith’s Minister of Health Adriana Lagrange accused me of lying about these child rapist doctors who were arrested by RCMP but given their medical licenses back, saying the information was “untrue and inflammatory” and these are “good, hard working doctors who take care of Albertans”. Except they were taking “good care” of their children instead. Those arrests of pedophile Alberta doctors are on the public record and the Minister of Health defended these child rapists.



Premier Danielle Smith didn’t force Adriana Lagrange to resign after publicly defending pedophiles in Alberta who were arrested for raping 5 year old children.



Even former Alberta Premier Rachel Notley attacked me for exposing these pedophiles and then, when it was revealed that her Alberta Ministry of Health had hired child rapists (Dr.Albert de Villiers, Dr.Fred Janke), one of whom was now in prison for sexually assaulting a 7 year old boy, she suddenly retired from politics.



You will note that this doctor arrested in Toronto at Sick Kids Hospital works in a Conservative province, where healthcare is run by Conservative politicians reporting to Premier Doug Ford (who has been attacking the United States and President Trump).



Canadian Conservative politicians have protected this pedophile mafia in Canada as much as the NDP and Liberal politicians have, this child abuse problem is found across all political lines.

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