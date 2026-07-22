Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

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Serenity's avatar
Serenity
4h

I am stunned and disgusted by the depth of corruption and evil in the healthcare field in Alberta and Ontario. It is beyond my comprehension. It is unbelievable what Dr. Makis has seen and experienced. He is a man of incredible strength and integrity to survive this horrible attack on his character and professional reputation. Oh, those poor, vulnerable children all over the world. We are living in very dark times.

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Steve. S's avatar
Steve. S
4h

What a hell hole that rotten country has become.

They are woke, DEI, energy and environmentally compliant, disciples of vaccines, and stylishly socialist.

They can check off all the Globalist requirements. But can’t protect the innocent.

( Actually can’t manage the forests, either ).

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