Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

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Elizabeth's avatar
Elizabeth
1h

Sad story. Millions of ordinary people losing their lives in the same way. It’s such a shame.

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Ann's avatar
Ann
1h

Dad news. We pray for discernment in all things.

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