BREAKING NEWS: Top Australian Cancer doctor with Turbo Cancer (Glioblastoma), who took the Moderna mRNA Cancer Vaccine died today!



Professor Richard Scolyer @ProfRAScolyer, a top Cancer doctor in Sydney, Austalia, who developed Turbo Cancer after taking COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines to keep his job as Cancer researcher...



went back to Moderna to be the first human in the world to take the new mRNA Cancer Vaccine mRNA-4157 outside of Clinical Trials.



I predicted in September 2023 that Moderna’s mRNA Cancer vaccine would NOT WORK for him.



Sadly, I have been proven correct, once again, just like with Scott Adams, who died at the hands of mainstream Oncologists, who gave him the wrong treatments over the last 18+ months of his life.



I predicted mainstream Oncology would kill Scott Adams and a few months later, they did just that, in a famous medical malpractice case that was documented with my predictions in real time.



Professor Scolyer never talked about his Turbo Cancer possibly being caused by COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine mandates.



Professor Scolyer also never considered trying repurposed drugs: Ivermectin, Mebendazole or Febendazole.



Instead, he trusted the same failed mRNA technology that likely caused his brain cancer in the first place, as he took the contaminated jabs to keep his job as Sydney’s top Cancer Researcher.



Let me repeat once again: Moderna’s mRNA Cancer Vaccine does NOT WORK. The Phase 2 & 3 Clinical Trials confirm it does not work.



It requires 27 injections: 9 mRNA injections and 18 keytruda injections, at a total cost of $500,000.



Simply put, it’s a fraud.



Moderna and their lackey Australian doctors (like Oncologist Dr.Georgina Long) used Professor Scolyer as a guinea pig in an experiment that could only end one way.



I don’t like making these predictions but Scott Adams and Professor Richard Scolyer were both public figures who trusted a broken system: mainstream Oncology ended up failing both, ending in death.

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