COVID Intel - by William Makis (McGill Medicine)

COVID Intel - by William Makis (McGill Medicine)

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Nurse's avatar
Nurse
4d

I hope to connect with you soon Dr. Makis , before we have no help in Canada :(

for help for my husband who has cancer and myself who has essential tremors- I hope that your protocol would help that since it is similar to Parkinson’s.

I could cry to think that Canada , who my father fought in World War II as a navigator in the RCAF, to be glorious and free , is now under siege-communist rule.

May God continue to bless others through you Dr. Makis .

I pray that my very intelligent young anaesthesiologist son will have his eyes open- he would be a great one to have on our team! For those who pray ( while we can in Canada) would you send up prayers that our doctors will see the light!

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Eleni's avatar
Eleni
4d

God bless you Dr Makis and wishing you all the best with your move to Florida.

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