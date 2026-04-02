BREAKING NEWS: Thousands of Cancer patients are still asking me for help.

Please call Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's Office and ask her why she made helping Cancer patients illegal.



Is your loved one dying of cancer and you need help now? Then you should be calling her office 24/7...



Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is walking around like nothing happened, while her actions are resulting in Cancer patients dying...



It was her birthday yesterday, and she had a wonderful time facing absolutely NO consequences for attacking and punishing over 9000 cancer patients for exercising their "Right to Try"



I've done all I can in Canada and I am in the process of relocating to Florida.



NEW FLORIDA CANCER CLINIC:



The unofficial estimated waitlist is 4000 to 5000 cancer patients, but a formal waitlist has not been implemented



Cancer patients who have come to me previously, and cancer patients who have supported us and our prior work, will have PRIORITY.



That being said, everyone will have access to HELP.

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