BREAKING NEWS: This Thursday is Florida's public hearing to ultimately determine whether the Department of Health is able to remove existing mandatory entry requirements for four vaccines

(Hepatitis B, Haemophilus influenzae type b, Varicella, and Pneumococcal conjugate).

The ACP and AAP are trying to prevent Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, from removing these mandates

so if you support informed consent, parental choice, and individualized medical decision-making, we need you to show up and support medical freedom!

and make sure the voices of justice are louder than the voices of oppression and control.

With gubernatorial elections only a month away,

,

so please join us: