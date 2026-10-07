BREAKING NEWS: This Thursday is Florida's public hearing to ultimately determine whether the Department of Health is able to remove existing mandatory entry requirements for four vaccines William MakisOct 07, 2026∙ Paid2122142ShareBREAKING NEWS: This Thursday is Florida's public hearing to ultimately determine whether the Department of Health is able to remove existing mandatory entry requirements for four vaccines (Hepatitis B, Haemophilus influenzae type b, Varicella, and Pneumococcal conjugate). The ACP and AAP are trying to prevent Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, from removing these mandatesso if you support informed consent, parental choice, and individualized medical decision-making, we need you to show up and support medical freedom!Help us fill that room and make sure the voices of justice are louder than the voices of oppression and control. With gubernatorial elections only a month away, this is likely our last chance to make this needed change, so please join us: Thursday, October 8, 2026, 9 a.m.–noon ET.SubscribeGive a gift subscriptionShareContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of William Makis.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.