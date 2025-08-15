BREAKING NEWS: This is what led to the cancellation of my Alberta Medical License in 2019.

Here is the under oath testimony of @CPSA_CA Investigator Marnie Heberling, publicly posted for the first time in 8 years.

AHS had offered me $400,000 to settle my $13.5 million lawsuit I filed in 2016 after AHS sabotaged my Medical Isotope Cancer Program at Cross Cancer Institute in 2015 and left my Cancer patients to die.

I was pressured to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement that I would never talk about AHS sabotage of my Cancer Program or the cancer patient harm and cancer patient deaths that AHS caused.

"Your client will sign a standard form of release with a confidentiality provision"

"Dr.Makis will wholly discontinue civil action number 1603 18935 commenced against AHS"

"AHS is prepared to advance the settlement funds to your client in the context of settling the scope of damages claimed in the Statement of Claim, which could be of assistance to your client from a tax perspective"

I had one we…