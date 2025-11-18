The Cancer Drug Cartel sacrificed Scott Adams at the altar of Big Pharma.

On Nov.2, 2025, suffering from terminal Stage 4 Prostate Cancer, Scott Adams reached out to President Trump for help.

Many answered his call including:

RFK Jr (Head of HHS)

Don Jr (Trump’s son)

President Trump

Dan Scavino Jr

and many, many others including myself

Within a couple of days, Scott was getting cutting edge cancer care from the best that mainstream Oncology has to offer.

Scott Received Pluvicto (Keiser) + Anktiva (Bioshield)

They killed him.

They let the Cancer Drug Cartel get its hands on him and they sacrificed him at the altar of Big Pharma.

The irony here is: I helped develop and pioneer Pluvicto.

Pluvicto is a targeted Radiation therapy using the beta emitter Lutetium-177 (I have a dozen world first publications on Lutetium-177).

My work on Pluvicto technology is the entire reason why my medical license was ever attacked by Canadian authorities to begin with.

Pluvicto is great. FDA sat on the technology 20 years and wouldn’t approve it, afraid it would compete with chemo.

Novartis scooped up a $20 mil start-up that owned Pluvicto for $2 billion and bought the rights to Pluvicto.

Pluvicto is now a $100,000 to $150,000 treatment (I was giving it for free, which is why they still hold my medical license hostage).

Scott Adams got the wrong treatment

Pluvicto is not strong (that’s why Scott tells you he will need 6 treatments).

You give it much earlier, when the tumor burden is not that high.

It’s simply not strong enough for Scott’s current cancer situation.

So what is ANKTIVA?

Billionaire doctor Dr.Pat Soon-Shiong was made recently famous by Tucker Carlson.

Dr.Pat owns Bioshield which makes Anktiva, an immune infusion that stimulates NK-cells and T-cells to multiply. Anktiva is supposed to stimulate the immune system to attack the cancer better.

But there is a problem.

Scott Adams is severely COVID-19 Vaccine Injured.

We know the COVID-19 jabs damage the immune system.

Scott Adams’ T-cells and NK-cells are damaged. You can’t multiply damaged cells.

These T-cells and NK-cells may also be producing the spike protein and you will now potentially multiply cells that will produce MORE carcinogenic spike protein.

Did Dr.Pat test Scott Adams for spike protein production? Of course not.

Did Dr.Pat test Scott Adams’ T-Cells or NK-cells for function or spike? Of course not.

He just gave Scott Adams the Anktiva blindly.

So Scott got:

PLUVICTO + ANKTIVA = TOO WEAK + POTENTIAL DISASTER (MORE SPIKE)

Scott Adams had much better options

I offered much better options to Scott.

Pluvicto + Ivermectin + Mebendazole Chemo + Ivermectin + Mebendazole

Both options had FAR HIGHER chance of success. Why?

Both Ivermectin and Mebendazole act as RADIOSENSITIZERS. So they would have sensitized Scott’s cancer cells to be better killed by PLUVICTO. Much higher chance of success than he has now.

Both Ivermectin and Mebendazole act as CHEMOSENSITIZERS. They would have sensitized Scott’s cancer cells to be better killed by Chemo and would have also reversed any chemo resistance that Scott may have developed.

Both choices were infinitely better than what he got.

I reached out to MAHA and MAGA. NO ONE ANSWERED.

Try Ivermectin and let the world see it?

They would rather kill you instead.

So that’s what they did.

And it makes me sick to watch it unfold.

Dr.Pat Soon-Shiong is a billionaire who owns the LA Times.

He partnered with Peter Hotez to produce a “low cost” COVID-19 Vaccine.

Peter Hotez is a Big Pharma Vaccine High Priest who pushed contaminated, cancer causing COVID-19 Vaccines aggressively during the past 5 years.

