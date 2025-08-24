BREAKING NEWS: T minus 1 day...

On August 15, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith viciously attacked our Ivermectin Cancer Clinic and caused unnecessary stress to thousands of terminally ill late stage Cancer patients.

In an effort to rush the Criminalization of IVERMECTIN, Danielle Smith's team made very serious mistakes in Court.

That includes their hand-picked Judge, Justice Yamauchi, Alberta's most controversial Judge with a serious misconduct history.

Apparently Danielle Smith's Head of the College of Physicians, Scott McLeod, is not used to legal proceedings that are NOT 100% rigged.

Scott McLeod's lawyer showed up to Court with a pre-written Court Decision before the Court Hearing even began. This is the College of Physicians that answers directly to Danielle Smith and her Health Minister - committing Court Fraud in broad daylight.

That's how much these people HATE Cancer patients and Albertans in general.

They were ready to kill every single cancer patient that day, Aug.15

However, …