COVID Intel - by William Makis (McGill Medicine)

COVID Intel - by William Makis (McGill Medicine)

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Pat's avatar
Pat
7h

We in Florida are more than elated with your decision to bless our state with your expertise & love for your fellow man.

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Donna C.'s avatar
Donna C.
7h

Just proves how far they are willing to go to STOP the cure for cancer. Please stay safe Dr. Makis!! You have thousands upon thousands of Americans ready to welcome you home.

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