BREAKING NEWS: Status of my MEDICAL LICENSES



I decided to have some fun this morning, since my medical licenses often seem to be one of the hottest topics on X!



Alberta government has spent over $10 million in legal fees on my medical licenses, so let’s give them their money’s worth!!



FLORIDA MEDICAL LICENSE - Approved, License number will be published once I am a Florida resident, coming very, very soon.

(this has caused more seizures than when the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA jabs came out and crossed the blood brain barrier! )



ALBERTA MEDICAL LICENSE - Held Hostage and Inactive - currently held hostage by a far left extremist Pedo-mafia (the DEI team is pictured above) that continues to threaten and extort my family because I dared to help over 9000 Cancer patients.



My Radioisotope Cancer Therapy program at Cross Cancer Institute was sabotaged in 2017 and Alberta College of Physicians took my license after I refused a $400,000 AHS bribe to cover it all up. They even offered the money “tax free”, so technically it was a $800k bribe?? (we have 50% taxes in Canada)



My Cancer work led to the development of Lutathera and Pluvicto cancer treatments and thanks to the sabotage of my cancer work by the Alberta College of Physicians (the DEI team pictured above), Pluvicto is now available in Canada for $180,000 (with me, it was free).



Sometimes, it’s simplest when you follow the money.



The sabotage of my Alberta medical license led to the deaths of almost 2500 Cancer patients in Edmonton Alberta, so you can imagine the Alberta College of Physicians has done everything to cover this up and why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith was ordered to help AHS and CPSA cover up these cancer patient deaths they caused.



BRITISH COLUMBIA Medical License - I was going to do some locum work in 2017 but ultimately didn’t have time, so I had this license for 1 year.



MANITOBA Medical License - was active for 6 years while I worked in Brandon, Manitoba. Coldest place I have ever worked! I was Director of the Nuclear Medicine Dept at BRHC.



QUEBEC Medical License - was active for 5 years while I worked at McGill University Health Centre, the top medical institution in Canada.



I obtained my Medical Degree at McGill University in 2005, the top medical school in Canada and one of the top in the world.



I also have over 100 peer reviewed publications you can find on Google Scholar or PubMed, almost all of them in cutting edge Cancer Diagnostic or Therapeutic discoveries!



1492 citations

h-index 20

i10-index 51



Puts me in the top 1-2%.



Not great, but considering I spent 10 years fighting for my life as the most persecuted person in healthcare, not terrible either.



I hope this posts attracts all the Big Pharma bots they hired recently!!



Ok Big Pharma, release the hounds!

Give a gift subscription

Share